Former Greitens' investigator indicted on 7 felonies - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Former Greitens' investigator indicted on 7 felonies

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A former FBI agent who was involved in the criminal investigation of former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has been indicted as part of a perjury investigation.

William Tisaby turned himself in Monday, on the same day that an indictment against him was unsealed. He is charged with seven felonies stemming from allegations that he lied during a deposition.

Tisaby was hired last year by St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to investigate allegations that Greitens took a compromising photo of a woman and threatened to share it if she exposed their affair in 2015, a year before the Republican was elected governor. The criminal charge against Greitens was eventually dropped but he resigned in June.

Tisaby's attorney, Jermaine Wooten, didn't immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.