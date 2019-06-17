Tuber from Illinois drowns in southern Missouri creek - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Tuber from Illinois drowns in southern Missouri creek

EMINENCE, Mo. (AP) - An Illinois woman has drowned while tubing in a southern Missouri creek that contained branches and other debris from recent flooding.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as 48-year-old Sherrie Baker. The patrol says her tube got stuck Friday afternoon on a sunken stump in Shawnee Creek and flipped over about 5 miles (8.05 kilometers) south of Eminence. Baker was pulled underwater, resurfaced and then went back underwater.

Shawnee Creek feeds into the Jacks Fork River.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

