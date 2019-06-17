Tuber from Illinois drowns in southern Missouri creek

EMINENCE, Mo. (AP) - An Illinois woman has drowned while tubing in a southern Missouri creek that contained branches and other debris from recent flooding.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as 48-year-old Sherrie Baker. The patrol says her tube got stuck Friday afternoon on a sunken stump in Shawnee Creek and flipped over about 5 miles (8.05 kilometers) south of Eminence. Baker was pulled underwater, resurfaced and then went back underwater.

Shawnee Creek feeds into the Jacks Fork River.

