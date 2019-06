Du Quoin State Fair announces grandstand lineup

DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- The Du Quoin State Fair has gone country.

On Monday, the fair released its 2019 grandstand lineup featuring classic country artists Wynonna Judd, Shenandoah, Restless Heart, and Confederate Railroad.

Nashville-based band LANCO, Murphy 500, Red Dirt band Whitey Morgan and the 78’s, Cody Canada and the Departed, and We Got It Covered round out the country acts.

Gospel night at the fair will feature Christian music star Matthew West, along with Leanna Crawford.

“For the last two months we have been working with management companies to ensure we could bring the best entertainers available to Du Quoin,” said Josh Gross, Du Quoin State Fair Manager. “We have offers out to two great acts for the nights we have open and as soon as we get them confirmed we will be releasing them to the public.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. June 24 with a one-hour presale at the Du Quoin State Fair Box Office beginning at 9 a.m. June 24. The Du Quoin State Fair runs from August 23 - Spetember 2.

Saturday, August 24: TBA

Sunday, August 25: Wynonnna and The Big Noise

Tier 3 - $14 / Tier 2 - $17 / Tier 1 - $20

Monday, August 26: Matthew West with Leanna Crawford

Tier 3- $8 / Tier 2- $10 / Tier 1- $12

Tuesday, August 27: Shenandoah, Restless Heart, and Confederate Railroad

Tier 3 - $14 / Tier 2 - $17 / Tier 1 - $20

Wednesday, August 28: LANCO with TBA, and Murphy 500

Tier 3 - $15 / Tier 2 - $18 / Tier 1 - $25

Thursday, August 29: Whitey Morgan with Cody Canada and the Departed, and We Got It Covered

Tier 3 - $15 / Tier 2 - $18 / Tier 1 - $25