Biomedical research center opens at Northwestern University

CHICAGO (AP) - A new research facility has opened at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago.

A ribbon-cutting is scheduled Monday afternoon for the 12-story Louis A. Simpson and Kimberly K. Querrey Biomedical Research Center.

The building adds more than 625,000 square feet (58,064 square meters) of research space to the school's academic medical campus and allows for more investigators.

Officials say the center is expected to enable Northwestern to increase annual sponsored research funding by $150 million. About 2,000 high-paying, full-time jobs also are expected to be created.

Principal investigators, support staff and newly hired scientists began moving into the building in late April.

The center is named in honor of Northwestern trustees Louis A. Simpson and Kimberly K. Querrey.

