Scattered storms focused near I-64 Monday afternoon

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Storms will not be nearly as numerous Monday as they were back on Sunday.

A cold front stalled just north of our region will likely be the focal point for any storms through the remainder of the day. Areas closer to I-64 will have the best chance at seeing a few scattered storms this afternoon.

Locally heavy rain is the main concern with any storms that develop and could cause flash flooding.

