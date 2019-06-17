Scattered storms focused near I-64 Monday afternoon - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Scattered storms focused near I-64 Monday afternoon

Posted: Updated:

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Storms will not be nearly as numerous Monday as they were back on Sunday. 

A cold front stalled just north of our region will likely be the focal point for any storms through the remainder of the day. Areas closer to I-64 will have the best chance at seeing a few scattered storms this afternoon. 

Locally heavy rain is the main concern with any storms that develop and could cause flash flooding. 

Chief meteorologist Jim Rasor will have the latest on when we will see a break from the storms tonight on News 3. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.