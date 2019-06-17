Carbondale program provides free breakfast, lunch to students

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale Elementary School District #95 is hosting a summer meal program, providing free breakfast and lunch for students.

The meals are served Monday through Friday at Carbondale Middle School and Boys & Girls Club of Southern Illinois. Breakfast is served from 7-8 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The meals are free to kids under the age of 18. Those 18 and older will have to pay $2.75 per meal.

Superintendent Daniel L. Booth sought out the program.

“This Summer Food Service Program will ensure that our students still have access to the same nutritious meals they had during the school year,” Booth said. “This is truly about providing nutritional equity during their summer break from school.”

Sherry Wyatt is the director of Food Services for Carbondale Elementary School District #95. She said she and her crew of two can handle as many as 300 people per meal.

"We'd like to get it as high as we can hold it," Wyatt said.

For more information about the Summer Food Service Program in Illinois call (800) 359-2163, text 'FoodIL" to 877-866 or visit summermealsillinois.org.