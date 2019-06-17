Teen struck by stray bullet during parking spot argument - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Teen struck by stray bullet during parking spot argument

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Police say a 16-year-old girl was shot in the chest by a stray bullet during an argument over a parking space on Chicago's South Side.

Police say the teen was listed in serious condition at a hospital following the shooting Sunday afternoon in the Morgan Park neighborhood. The teen was sitting in a car when she was shot.

Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the gunman was aiming at someone else, but missed.

No arrests have been reported.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.