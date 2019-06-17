Body found in Union County - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Body found in Union County

UNION CO. (WSIL) -- The Union County Coroner confirms a woman's body was found Monday.

The deputy coroner is now headed to the scene. 

A car was stuck in water near State Forest Road Sunday. Heavy rains fell across the region causing several accidents.

Nobody was found in that vehicle Sunday night. 

