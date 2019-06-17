3 Ways to Save at the amusement park

UNION CO. (WSIL) -- The Union County Coroner confirms a woman's body was found Monday.
WSIL -- Whether Holiday World, Six Flags or Disney World are in your plans this summer, we have three ways to save at the amusement park.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- John A. Logan College is offering a Jedi Academy for children ages 8 to 13.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Franklin, Hamilton, Jefferson, and Perry counties in southern Illinois through Tuesday morning.
ABC NEWS -- Check your pantry as several varieties of pasta sauce have been recalled.
MASSAC COUNTY (WSIL) -- Video from News 3 viewers shows what appears to be a tornado in Massac County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Kiefer Family Farms in Belle Rive sent News 3 dramatic video of flash flooding on the farm.
UNION COUNTY (WSIL) -- On Sunday evening, first responders were searching a creek in Union County after a car was swept into floodwaters.
MAKANDA (WSIL) -- Tim and Jason Chrzan say they have a strong bond but working together helped it grow even stronger.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Local Vendors spent Saturday afternoon in the downtown area of Carbondale as part of the Chamber of Commerce Showcase.
