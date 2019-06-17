3 Ways to Save at the amusement park

WSIL -- Summer break is in full swing for students and many families will hit the road this summer. Whether Holiday World, Six Flags or Disney World are in your plans, we have three ways to save at the amusement park.

First, buy your tickets somewhere else. Many times deals can be found online or even on soda cans. Some parks even have better rates online instead of at the gate. But do your search so you're not getting scammed with online sales.

Buy a season pass. In some cases you'll get your value in just a couple visits. For example, a single day ticket at Six Flags: St. Louis is $49. A season pass, which is good through September costs $70. There are other savings involved with the plan too.

Eat lunch outside the park. Take a break from the action and hit a nearby fast food joint or pack a cooler and leave it in the car and have lunch in the parking lot. That could save nearly $100.