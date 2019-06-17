Star Wars 'Jedi Academy' returns to JALC

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- May the Force be with students this summer. Once again John A. Logan College is offering a Jedi Academy for children ages 8 to 13.

The program is June 24 - 27 from 9 a.m. to noon. The cost is $50. Students will learn more about the films and TV shows in the Star Wars universe.

To enroll contact John A. Logan College or reach out to the instructor, Jared Ponton at (618) 663-8989.