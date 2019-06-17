2 more suspects arrested in child abduction case - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

2 more suspects arrested in child abduction case

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Two women are charged with helping a relative who left Missouri with her daughter five years ago despite not having custody of the child.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report says 23-year-old Julianna Pagano and 59-year-old Valerie Pagano, of Rocheport, are charged with obstructing/hindering law enforcement.

They are the sister and mother of 25-year-old Jillanne Pagano, who was arrested Wednesday by U.S. Marshals in Murphy, North Carolina. She is awaiting extradition to Missouri, where she was charged last year with felony child abduction.

Prosecutors say the child's father was granted full custody of the girl in December 2016.

Julianna and Valerie Pagano were arrested late Friday. They were released after each paid a $5,000 bond. No attorneys are listed for them in online court records.

