A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for parts of southern Illinois

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Franklin, Hamilton, Jefferson, and Perry counties in southern Illinois through Tuesday morning. The watch was issued because more scattered showers and storms are expected Monday afternoon and evening in these areas and combined with ground that is already heavily saturated, any additional heavy rain could cause creeks and streams to rapidly rise.

A front is stalled just north of our region and will not move much throughout the day Monday. This boundary will become the focus for showers and storms to develop Monday afternoon. The risk for severe storms is much lower compared to Sunday, but storms could produce very heavy rain in addition to thunder and lightning. While the best chance for scattered storms will be in the afternoon and early evening Monday, showers and a few storms could linger around well into the night.

Several more rounds of showers and storms are expected this week with potential for a few severe storms on Wednesday.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest on News 3 This Morning.