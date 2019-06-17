Overflowing Great Lakes pose new threat for endangered bird - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Overflowing Great Lakes pose new threat for endangered bird

Posted: Updated:

By JOHN FLESHER
AP Environmental Writer

GLEN HAVEN, Mich. (AP) - Surging water levels are making matters worse for a Great Lakes shorebird that's already on the endangered list.

Piping plovers build nests and raise their young on beaches around the lakes. Coastline development has shrunk their habitat and caused their numbers to plummet. Officials say 67 pairs were counted last year.

As the lakes reach some of their highest levels on record, the plovers are being squeezed further. Scientists say it's forcing some to move closer to trees and shrubs, where they're more vulnerable to predators.

At Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore in Michigan, officials have roped off piping plover nesting areas where waters are creeping closer. Signs urge people to steer clear.

The next few weeks will be crucial, as the plovers' eggs hatch.

Follow John Flesher on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/johnflesher

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.