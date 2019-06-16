Severe flash flooding at farm in Belle Rive - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Severe flash flooding at farm in Belle Rive

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Kiefer Family Farms in Belle Rive sent News 3 dramatic video of flash flooding on the farm. 

Our News 3 weather team says radar estimates put nearly five inches of rain in that area Sunday afternoon. 

The farmer who shared the video says this rain might have ended his planting season.

Multiple wrecks were also reported in Jefferson County due to slick road conditions. 

Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Bullard says there were six wrecks, but none of them were serious. 

