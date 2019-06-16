Tornado touches down in Massac County

MASSAC COUNTY (WSIL) -- Video from News 3 viewers shows what appears to be a tornado in Massac County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Kiefer Family Farms in Belle Rive sent News 3 dramatic video of flash flooding on the farm.
UNION COUNTY (WSIL) -- On Sunday evening, first responders were searching a creek in Union County after a car was swept into floodwaters.
MAKANDA (WSIL) -- Tim and Jason Chrzan say they have a strong bond but working together helped it grow even stronger.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Local Vendors spent Saturday afternoon in the downtown area of Carbondale as part of the Chamber of Commerce Showcase.
JACOB (WSIL) -- Although the community of Jacob hasn't lost any homes to flooding, residents in several locations have been forced from their homes because of flooded roads.
MONROE COUNTY (WSIL) -- Monroe County Coroner’s Office confirms 23-year-old Jonah Matthews of Waterloo was hit and killed by a train.
ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- Floodwaters from the Mississippi River have forced the closure of Route 3.
MASSAC COUNTY (WSIL) -- Three people were taken to different hospitals early Saturday morning after a multi-vehicle crash just north of Metropolis.
MARION (WSIL) -- Marion leaders honor flag day with a free event
