Tornado touches down in Massac County - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Tornado touches down in Massac County

Posted: Updated:

MASSAC COUNTY (WSIL) -- Video from News 3 viewers shows what appears to be a tornado in Massac County. 

The video was sent to us Sunday evening and was taken north of Metropolis near the Big Bay exit on Interstate 24.

No damage was reported. 

The same storm cell that produced the tornado also produced a tornado warning in Ballard County, Kentucky. That storm did produce reports of wind damage. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.