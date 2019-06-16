Search underway in Union County after car swept into floodwaters - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Search underway in Union County after car swept into floodwaters

UNION COUNTY (WSIL) -- On Sunday evening, first responders were searching a creek in Union County after a car was swept into floodwaters. 

More than 30 search and rescuers responded to State Forest Road, just north of Ware, after a report of a vehicle in the water. 

Grant Caple with Union County Rescue says it took first responders a while to locate the vehicle after it was reported.

A News 3 photographer was on scene and watched as crews searched the vehicle, but it appears they found no one inside.

Caple says crews are bringing in lights to search the sides of the creek to make sure someone isn't out there.

A large tow truck is being brought in to remove the car from the water. The tow truck that arrived on scene first wasn't able to remove the vehicle because it was too heavy from water and sediment inside. 

