Beane announces transfer to Northern Illinois

CARBONDALE (WSIL)--Former Saluki guard Darius Beane announced via Twitter Sunday that he would be transferring and playing basketball for the Northern Illinois University Huskies.

This comes a month after Beane announced he had requested a release from SIU, and would be opening up to recruitment.

The 6'3" sophomore from Carbondale waived the option of redshirting his freshman year, opting to play off the bench, where he averaged three points and three rebounds a game.