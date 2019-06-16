Strong to severe thunderstorms continue this evening

WSIL -- Strong to severe thunderstorms continue to push through the area this evening. Be sure to stay weather aware.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for much of the region until 10 PM. As these storms push through the region, lightening, hail, damaging winds and localized flooding are possible. Multiple trees and tree limbs down have been reported across the region along with flash flooding. Remember, if you see pooling water, turn around don't drown. Storms will slowly weaken as the sun begins to set. Low temperatures this evening will bottom out in the upper 60s.

Keep the rain gear on standby tomorrow as well. More showers and thunderstorms are expected to impact the area with highs topping out in the low 80s.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen will have the latest update coming up on News 3 tomorrow morning.