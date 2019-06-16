Every day Father's Day for Makanda dad, son

MAKANDA (WSIL) -- A father and son in Makanda say every day feels like Father's Day to them. Tim and Jason Chrzan are father and son. They are also the owners of Keller's Crossing at Stone Creek, a golf course in Makanda. The duo say they have a strong bond but working together helped it grow even stronger.



"It's a great experience. I had a wonderful relationship with my father," says Tim.

The two bought the golf course back in 2015, and Tim says since then they've been constantly working on upkeep of the business.

"I'm harder on him as my son. As a partner, I probably wouldn't talk to sometimes the way I talk to him," says Tim.

The duo says having a business that's open seven days a week can be hectic, but they still manage to spend time together as a family instead of business partners.

"It's an extension of your family. This is what we do together, this is our project together, and it helps us grow together, and have fun together," says Jason.

Tim says although they're not natives, he and his son are happy to call southern Illinois home.

"My Iowa friends come down here, and they can't believe what's down here. It's kinda like a North Carolina to them," he adds.

This Father's Day is a special one for the pair. Jason became a dad earlier this year, so he's celebrating with his baby girl and wife. Tim is celebrating as a father and a grandfather.

Tim and Jason say this year they've waived fees for anyone younger than 17-years-old. Kids can play for free when they are golfing with a paying adult. Junior clubs are offered free of charge for any child that doesn't have a set. This is offered all season, not just this Father's Day weekend.

The owners say you can get information by reaching them directly at 618-351-GOLF (4653).



