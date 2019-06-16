Ex-NBA player Anthony Grundy charged in fatal hit and run - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Ex-NBA player Anthony Grundy charged in fatal hit and run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A former NBA player, Anthony Grundy, has pleaded not guilty in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash in Kentucky.

News outlets report the 40-year-old Grundy turned himself in Friday and appeared in court Saturday. He is charged with leaving the scene of an accident and failure to render aid.

A police report says Grundy told police he knew he hit something on Dixie Highway in Louisville the night of June 7, but did not stop. Police say a woman trying to cross the road died after being struck.

News outlets report that Grundy attended high school in Kentucky and played basketball at North Carolina State University from 1998 to 2002. He then played professionally in several countries and played briefly with the Atlanta Hawks in the 2005-06 season.

