$20,000 reward offered for tips in 2009 fatal hit-and-run

OAK GROVE, Mo. (AP) - Police in Oak Grove are asking for the public's help to solve a fatal hit-and-run from a decade ago.

Thirty-seven-year-old Edward Falke was hit and killed by an unknown vehicle in Oak Grove in October 2009.

Authorities said several tips have come in since Falke's death but more details or descriptions are needed.

KMBC-TV reports CrimeStoppers said a reward of up to $20,000 is available for information leading to an arrest, or the filing of charges in this case.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. Tips may also be submitted on the CrimeStoppers website, or through its mobile app.

All information provided through CrimeStoppers is anonymous.

