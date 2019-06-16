Tracking storms through afternoon hours - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Tracking storms through afternoon hours

Posted: Updated:

WSIL -- Happy Father's day, hopefully many enjoyed the mostly dry morning as thunderstorms are moving into SEMO and SIL. We will continue to see a chance for thunderstorms late this morning, and into the afternoon hours. The main threat with storms this afternoon will remain heavy rains, lightning, and locally strong winds. 

Meteorologist Jacie Brianne will be back tonight with another look at your forecast. 

