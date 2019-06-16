Tracking storms through afternoon hours

Happy Father's day, hopefully many enjoyed the mostly dry morning as thunderstorms are moving into SEMO and SIL.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Local Vendors spent Saturday afternoon in the downtown area of Carbondale as part of the Chamber of Commerce Showcase.
JACOB (WSIL) -- Although the community of Jacob hasn't lost any homes to flooding, residents in several locations have been forced from their homes because of flooded roads.
MONROE COUNTY (WSIL) -- Monroe County Coroner’s Office confirms 23-year-old Jonah Matthews of Waterloo was hit and killed by a train.
ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- Floodwaters from the Mississippi River have forced the closure of Route 3.
WSIL -- This morning, into this afternoon there's a chance for strong to severe storms across the region.
MASSAC COUNTY (WSIL) -- Three people were taken to different hospitals early Saturday morning after a multi-vehicle crash just north of Metropolis.
MARION (WSIL) -- Marion leaders honor flag day with a free event
A new 30-inch pump is helping with the fight against floodwater by sending more than 14,000 gallons of water per minute back into the Mississippi River.
EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- The Alexander County EMA, The National Guard, and surrounding communities are pooling their resources to battle the flooding in East Cape Girardeau.
