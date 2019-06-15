Chamber of Commerce Showcase in Carbondale - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chamber of Commerce Showcase in Carbondale

Posted: Updated:

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Local Vendors spent Saturday afternoon in the downtown area of Carbondale as part of the Chamber of Commerce Showcase.

The event aims to promote local businesses around Carbondale and is also part of the week-long second annual "Celebrate 618" event. 

Saturday night wrapped up that event with live music from various well-known local bands.

Chamber President, Jennfier Olson, says the celebration is great from start to finish - both for the businesses and the community of Carbondale.

