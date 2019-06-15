More rounds of showers and storms on tap for Father's Day - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

More rounds of showers and storms on tap for Father's Day

Posted: Updated:

WSIL -- Scattered showers and storms had some of us grabbing the rain gear today and unfortunately the chance for rain isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

Mostly of us have dried out this evening giving us a small window of time to get outdoors but showers and storms will likely develop again late tonight.  Low temperatures overnight will be quite a bit warmer only dipping into the upper 60s and low 70s.  Father's Day high temperatures will be comfortable topping out in the mid 80s.  However,  if you have outdoor plans you'll want to have the rain gear on standby.  It's looking like a potentially soggy day with the chance for multiple rounds of showers and storms.  Heavy rain, lightening and gusty winds will be possible.  

Meteorologist John Ross will have the latest update on News 3 tomorrow morning. 

