Route 3 closes in Alexander County

ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- Floodwaters from the Mississippi River have forced the closure of Route 3. 

On Saturday afternoon, IDOT announced it will be closing Route 3 between the Illinois 146 intersection at East Cape Girardeau and Gale. 

Warning signs are up alerting drivers of the closure. 

The road will remain closed until the floodwaters recede. 

