Sealaska Heritage announces participation in genetics study

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Sealaska Heritage Institute officials say they are collaborating with a university that is studying how the DNA of indigenous people might have been affected by trauma linked to European colonization.

Researchers from the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign will be at the Juneau-based institute next week for the project focusing on Tlingit people with ties to Hoonah.

Another research trip to Hoonah is planned for later this year.

Institute officials say researchers anticipate recruiting 50 volunteers to give blood samples and take a survey.

Participants will receive $50 Amazon gift cards.

Officials say individual information by participants will be anonymous.

Officials say the institute is consulting on the effort with the Hoonah Indian Association and the Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium.

