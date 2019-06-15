Police: Woman shot, killed in Kansas City suburb of Raytown - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police: Woman shot, killed in Kansas City suburb of Raytown

Posted: Updated:

RAYTOWN, Mo. (AP) - Police say a woman has been shot and killed in the Kansas City, Missouri, suburb of Raytown.

The Kansas City Star reports the shooting occurred early Saturday morning in Sarah Colman-Livengood Park in Raytown. Police found the woman around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the park. Police say two people were seen running away from the park after the shooting while others attempted to administer first aid.

No one else was injured.

Police said the park office building and at least three houses in the area were hit by bullets overnight.

Police have not arrested anyone in the shooting. The name of the woman killed had not been released by midday Saturday.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.