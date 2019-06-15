Teen to be tried as adult in retired officer's killing - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Teen to be tried as adult in retired officer's killing

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A second teenager charged in the shooting death of a retired St. Louis police sergeant will be tried as an adult.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 17-year-old Jalynn Garner, of St. Louis, was charged Friday in adult court with first-degree murder, robbery and two weapons counts. Police say he was 16 when he and another teen, Justin Mathews, tried to carjack retired police Sgt. Ralph E. Harper on Oct. 29. Police say Garner fatally shot Harper, and Harper shot and wounded Garner in the arm during the encounter. Harper had served in the department for 33 years before retiring in 2007.

Earlier this month, Matthews also was charged as an adult. He faces second-degree murder and other counts. Mathews is accused of driving Garner to the scene and providing him with a gun, then fleeing in a stolen car.

