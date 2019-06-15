Kentucky's high court rules in trampoline park injury case - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky's high court rules in trampoline park injury case

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's Supreme Court has ruled that a damage waiver signed by a parent at a trampoline park does not protect the park from liability in the case of an injured child.

The Courier Journal reports that the court said Thursday it reached a unanimous decision in a lawsuit against House of Boom, a Louisville trampoline park where an 11-year-old girl broke her ankle in August 2015.

The girl's mother had signed a waiver warning of the risk of serious injury, paralysis or death, when she bought tickets for her daughter.

The mother alleged House of Boom failed to adequately supervise customers or follow safety policies. House of Boom cited the waiver in seeking the lawsuit's dismissal.

The court ruled that the public's interest in protecting children renders liability waivers at for-profit operations unenforceable.

Information from: Courier Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.