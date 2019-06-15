Jury finds man guilty in January 2018 shooting death of teen - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Jury finds man guilty in January 2018 shooting death of teen

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) - A jury has convicted a 19-year-old Independence man of second-degree murder and a weapons count in the January 2018 shooting death of a teen.

The Kansas City Star reports that Tyler Gates was found guilty Thursday in the death of 17-year-old Matthew Haylock in the Kansas City, Missouri, suburb of Independence.

Haylock's body was found on the pavement near a vehicle in the Independence Center mall's parking lot on Jan. 2, 2018. A witness told police that Gates had been in the vehicle with the victim.

The jury recommended Gates serve 20 years for the murder conviction and seven years for the armed criminal action charge.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Aug. 14.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

