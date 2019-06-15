Chicago Police superintendent hospitalized for blood clot - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chicago Police superintendent hospitalized for blood clot

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson remains hospitalized after doctors found a small blood clot in his lung during a routine test.

A department spokesman said on Saturday that Johnson was still in the hospital after being admitted Friday afternoon.

The department provided no update on Johnson's condition or when he might be released. On Friday, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said that the superintendent would spend the night at Rush Medical Center for observation after the blood clot was discovered during a stress test done as Johnson approaches the two-year anniversary of his kidney transplant. Guglielmi said the other tests were normal and that the clot will be treated by medication and rest.

