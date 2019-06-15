Rural county in uproar over new large-scale feedlot law

STOCKTON, Mo. (AP) - Many residents of a rural southwestern Missouri county are decrying a new state law that restricts how much local authorities can regulate large-scale feedlots.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that speakers at a community meeting Wednesday in Cedar County supported ordinances protecting them from the massive hog farms that opponents say cause pollution and depreciate property value.

The legislation signed into law last month prevents counties from adopting stricter rules governing concentrated animal feeding operations than those at the state level. The law comes into force Aug. 28.

Resident Randy Hayward hailed rules introduced by county commissioners that he says protect family farms.

Rep. Warren Love, whose district covers northern Cedar County and who voted for the bill, said those who don't like the bill should move to the city.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

