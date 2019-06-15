Legacy of teacher walkouts could be more political activism - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Legacy of teacher walkouts could be more political activism

Posted: Updated:

By SEAN MURPHY
Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Teachers who staged successful walkouts to demand better pay and public school funding in several states last year are showing they're intent on staying politically engaged.

Teacher unions in Oklahoma, Arizona, Kentucky and West Virginia report increases in membership, and many are recruiting candidates for 2020.

In Oklahoma, teachers ran for and won a number of seats in the Republican-led Legislature last year and have succeeded in getting the state to increase school funding and teacher pay.

Carri Hicks, a Democrat and former elementary school teacher who won what had been a Republican-held Oklahoma state Senate seat last year, says teacher delegations have been so common at the state Capitol on Tuesdays this year that she lovingly refers to them as "teacher Tuesdays."

Concerned parents are also getting more politically active, with new Parent Legislative Action Committee chapters popping up in school districts throughout the state.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.