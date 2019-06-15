Peoria center wishes a happy retirement to its MRI machine

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) - A recent retirement party at a Peoria medical center looked like a typical farewell celebration.

Co-workers posed for pictures, shared a cookie cake and said their goodbyes. But the guest of honor sat silent as the small crowd gathered to celebrate 10 years of service.

The retiree also weighed 12,000 pounds and was hoisted from the facility by a forklift.

The Pekin Daily Times reports that the OSF HealthCare center in Peoria recently celebrated the retirement of its MRI machine. The old medical imaging device was removed from the facility Monday, and it's being replaced by a new, wide-bore MRI this summer.

Jamie White, a manager at the center, describes saying goodbye to the machine as "bittersweet." She says it was the first open MRI machine the center acquired.

Information from: Pekin Daily Times, http://www.pekintimes.com

