U of I museum to display typewriter used by Hugh Hefner

URBANA, Ill. (AP) - An exhibit of unique typewriters, including one used by the founder of Playboy, will open later this month at the University of Illinois.

The university's Rare Book & Manuscript Library will feature typewriters used by Hugh Hefner and Roger Ebert. Both men were alumni of the university.

Hefner's Underwood Standard portable typewriter that he used in college and to write for Playboy is one of the main exhibits. It is on loan to the library after being sold at auction in December for $162,500.

The typewriters used by poet Carl Sandburg and novelist James Jones will also be featured.

The exhibit is called "Writers & Their Tools: Parchment-Paper-Processors." It opens Monday (June 17) and ends in August.

