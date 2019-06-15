Chance for storms around midday - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chance for storms around midday

WSIL -- This morning and into this afternoon there's a chance for strong to severe storms across the region. The first round likely will move through the area through mid morning. The chance for strong storms continues this afternoon as the chance for isolated thunderstorms exists behind this first round. Main threats with both rounds of storms will be strong winds, possible hail, heavy rain, and lightning. 

A round of heavy rain and thunder will likely return overnight and linger into Sunday.

Meteorologist Jacie Brianne will be in tonight with another look at your forecast. 

