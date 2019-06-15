Three hurt in Massac County crash

WSIL -- This morning, into this afternoon there's a chance for strong to severe storms across the region.
MASSAC COUNTY (WSIL) -- Three people were taken to different hospitals early Saturday morning after a multi-vehicle crash just north of Metropolis.
MONROE COUNTY (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police confirm a 23-year-old man has died after a train versus tractor crash.
MARION (WSIL) -- Marion leaders honor flag day with a free event
A new 30-inch pump is helping with the fight against floodwater by sending more than 14,000 gallons of water per minute back into the Mississippi River.
EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- The Alexander County EMA, The National Guard, and surrounding communities are pooling their resources to battle the flooding in East Cape Girardeau.
WHITEASH (WSIL) -- The Williamson County Board recently decided to cut power to the area's street security lights in an effort to save money.
DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- The city of Du Quoin is dealing with a rash of vandalism.
(WSIL) -- The Friends of the Shawnee National Forest and the U.S. Forest Service are hosting the Cove Hollow Trash Blast.
(WSIL) -- The chance for rain and storms returns to the area for the weekend.
