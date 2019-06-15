Three hurt in Massac County crash

MASSAC COUNTY (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that sent three people to two hospitals.

ISP District 22 responded to a two-vehicle crash around 1:50 a. m. Saturday just north of Metropolis on Country Club Road about a half-mile west of Massac Creek Road.

Investigators say a black Toyota Camry was heading west on Country Club Road when it crossed into the eastbound lane and struck a white Chevrolet Malibu coming the opposite way.

A 27-year old female driver in the Malibu and a 47-year old male driver in the Camry both had to be extricated from their vehicles and flown to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Ind. for treatment.

A male juvenile passenger in one of the vehicles was taken to an area hospital for his injuries.