New Mexico football stadium may be named for Brian Urlacher - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

New Mexico football stadium may be named for Brian Urlacher

Posted: Updated:

LOVINGTON, N.M. (AP) - A southeastern New Mexico school district is looking into a proposal to rename its high school football stadium after retired Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher.

Lovington Municipal Schools Athletic Coordinator Robert Arreola proposed this week changing the name of Wildcat Stadium to Brian Urlacher Stadium in honor of the Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Arreola says Urlacher graduated from Lovington High School in 1996 and maintained close ties with his hometown during his college and professional football career.

Lovington school board members asked Arreola and Lovington High School principal Pam Quinones to prepare a formal proposal including the cost associated with making the name change.

Urlacher played 13 seasons with the Bears after his college career at the University of New Mexico.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.