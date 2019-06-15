New Mexico football stadium may be named for Brian Urlacher

LOVINGTON, N.M. (AP) - A southeastern New Mexico school district is looking into a proposal to rename its high school football stadium after retired Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher.

Lovington Municipal Schools Athletic Coordinator Robert Arreola proposed this week changing the name of Wildcat Stadium to Brian Urlacher Stadium in honor of the Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Arreola says Urlacher graduated from Lovington High School in 1996 and maintained close ties with his hometown during his college and professional football career.

Lovington school board members asked Arreola and Lovington High School principal Pam Quinones to prepare a formal proposal including the cost associated with making the name change.

Urlacher played 13 seasons with the Bears after his college career at the University of New Mexico.

