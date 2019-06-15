Parade, rally at the Arch to honor Stanley Cup champ Blues

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Hundreds of thousands of people are expected in downtown St. Louis Saturday for a parade and rally to honor the Blues, Stanley Cup champions for the first time in their 52-year history.

The Blues beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 Wednesday in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. The Blues joined the NHL as an expansion team in 1967 and made it to the Stanley Cup Finals in each of their first three seasons, without winning a game. They hadn't been back until this year.

A parade will travel down Market Street to the grounds of the Gateway Arch, where a massive rally is planned.

The last time St. Louis celebrated a sports championship was in 2011, when the Cardinals won the World Series over the Texas Rangers.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.