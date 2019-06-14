US Postal Service extends weekend hours for passports - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

US Postal Service extends weekend hours for passports

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Summertime travelers may take advantage of extended U.S. Postal Service hours in June to obtain passports.

Certain Chicago Postal Service stations will open earlier or stay open later the next three Saturdays.

On Saturday, the Irving Park Station will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Roberto Clemente Station will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 22.

On June 29, the James Worsham Station will be open from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and the Cardiss Collins Postal Store will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Officials say passports are required for traveling anywhere outside the U.S., including Mexico, Canada, the Caribbean, Bahamas or Bermuda.

Valid passports are necessary for re-entry to the U.S. too.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.