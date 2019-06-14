Deadly train vs. tractor accident

MONROE COUNTY (WSIL) -- A train collided with a tractor in southern Monroe County Friday night. FOX 2 St. Louis reports the accident claimed one life.

The accident is near Fults Road and Bluff Road near Maeystown. A St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency Facebook post said it's hazmat team was responding to a train derailment.

Several other emergency departments are responding, including those from Prairie Du Rocher.

This is a breaking news story. We will post updates as soon as we get them.