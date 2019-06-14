Deadly train vs. tractor accident - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Deadly train vs. tractor accident

Posted: Updated:

MONROE COUNTY (WSIL) -- A train collided with a tractor in southern Monroe County Friday night. FOX 2 St. Louis reports the accident claimed one life.

The accident is near Fults Road and Bluff Road near Maeystown. A St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency Facebook post said it's hazmat team was responding to a train derailment.

Several other emergency departments are responding, including those from Prairie Du Rocher.

This is a breaking news story. We will post updates as soon as we get them.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.