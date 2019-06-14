Judge: Enough evidence for case against Lil Durk to proceed - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Judge: Enough evidence for case against Lil Durk to proceed

Posted: Updated:

ATLANTA (AP) - A trial against a Chicago rapper accused in an Atlanta drive-by shooting will move forward.

WSB-TV reports Durk Derrick Banks, whose stage name is Lil Durk, was in court Friday for a hearing about his alleged involvement in a Feb. 5 shooting outside a downtown Atlanta restaurant.

Atlanta Police Detective Jeffrey Churchill says Lil Durk was seen on video shooting a man near The Varsity while he was driving. The judge ruled there is enough evidence for the case against Banks and co-defendant Deavonte Bennett to go to trial.

The men face five felony counts including criminal attempt to commit murder and aggravated assault. During the hearing, an attorney for Banks cast doubt on whether his client was the shooter.

Banks' song "Turn Myself In," has nearly 7 million views on YouTube.

Information from: WSB-TV, http://www.wsbtv.com/index.html

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.