Peoples National Bank honors the American Flag with a free event

MONROE COUNTY (WSIL) -- A train collided with a tractor in southern Monroe County Friday night.
MARION (WSIL) -- Marion leaders honor flag day with a free event
A new 30-inch pump is helping with the fight against floodwater by sending more than 14,000 gallons of water per minute back into the Mississippi River.
EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- The Alexander County EMA, The National Guard, and surrounding communities are pooling their resources to battle the flooding in East Cape Girardeau.
WHITEASH (WSIL) -- The Williamson County Board recently decided to cut power to the area's street security lights in an effort to save money.
DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- The city of Du Quoin is dealing with a rash of vandalism.
(WSIL) -- The Friends of the Shawnee National Forest and the U.S. Forest Service are hosting the Cove Hollow Trash Blast.
(WSIL) -- The chance for rain and storms returns to the area for the weekend.
FRANKLIN CO. (WSIL) -- Holden W. Feazel, 31, of West Frankfort, was taken into custody Tuesday by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- News 3 has been honored by the Illinois Broadcasters Association for reporting and photojournalism.
