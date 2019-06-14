Peoples National Bank honors the American Flag with a free event

MARION (WSIL) -- June 14th is designated to honoring our country's flag and many communities in our region celebrated the day.

In Marion people celebrated by listening to music, eating food, and playing games.

Southern Illinois native and war hero Jim Parker says he was upset this morning when learning the local papers didn't mention Flag Day.

He says after attending the Peoples National Bank event he felt a lot better. "Really appreciate the fact that things kinda have turned around and got a lot of people to acknowledge it," says Parker.

Bill Bonan the president of Peoples National Bank agrees that's why he makes sure to host events to honor veterans and their families. "We are actually Americans and it means something to be American and we should remember that and honor that," says Bonan.

Bonan was a veteran himself and says he knows how hard service members work.

During Friday's event, Peoples National Bank donated $5,000 to the veterans honor flight and plan to give even more.

