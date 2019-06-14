County to stop paying Whiteash streetlight bill

WHITEASH (WSIL) -- Steve Simmons is worried Whiteash will be left in the dark.

After voters decided to dissolve the village's government in 2014, the Williamson County Board took over basic operations, like street maintenance and water service.

The board recently decided to cut power to the area's street security lights in an effort to save money.

Simmons has lived in Whiteash for 35 years and he said the town is filled with people who are either his age or older.

"Most people that live out here are on fixed incomes, or elderly, and they rely on security lights to give them some type of protection, and if they take this away, this community is just going to go dark."

Last month, the board sent a letter to residents warning them that starting July 1, the county will stop paying for security lights in town.

The board took control of the village after voters elected to dissolve the local government in 2014.

County board member Ron Ellis said the board has kept up with financial problems in the area, but then Whiteash started having sewer issues, which he said was likely caused by people illegally tampering with the town's lift stations.

"It depleted almost all of the cash reserves that we had for the sewer system," Ellis said.

The county plans to pay for security lights at the lift stations, but that's it.

"What our goal is here is to try to keep from having a rate increase for the citizens of Whiteash," Ellis said. "We're very close to that."

Ellis said the board doesn't want to raise rates because so many people in Whiteash live on fixed incomes.

Simmons said the board isn't worrying about those people enough.

"Worrying about the increased costs for some of the people out here and the lack of security that we actually have out here, I think those are two areas Williamson County needs to consider before turning out our lights," Simmons said.

In its letter to residents, the board suggested they should reach out to Ameren if they're interested in keeping the lights on.

Simmons said he was told by the power company that it costs $6 per month to power each of the estimated 40 security lights in town. He also said Ameren couldn't do anything about transferring the bill to residents until after the board relinquished control of the account, so its unclear

Simmons voted in favor of dissolving the village board, but only because local leaders promised him the community's needs would still be met.

"That's what we were told," Simmons said. "Apparently, that's not the full case of it."

He also said he would change his vote if given another opportunity.