New pump at Gale levee in Alexander County

ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- A new pump has been added to the eight existing pumps that are pulling water from Alexander County and sending it back into the Mississippi River.

The previous set up moved floodwater at a rate of nearly eighty-three thousand gallons per minute. The new 30-inch pump adds nearly 14,000 gallons per minute of pumping power.

Alexander County Emergency Management Director, Mike Turner, says the pumps will help reduce water in nearby towns. “It will affect East Cape Girardeau, once the pumps get caught up, the runoff is starting to level out now," Turner said.

County officials say the diesel-powered pumps will continue to run 24 hours a day, and 7 days a week until they are no longer needed.