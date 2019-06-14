Command Center in East Cape Girardeau protects community

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- The Alexander County EMA, The National Guard, and surrounding communities are pooling their resources to battle the flooding in East Cape Girardeau.

Jason Tubbs is a a Village Trustee, and has been working closely with the Alexander County EMA and Illinois National Guard.

“Well since the command center has opened here, all of the emergency calls, or any informational calls have been directed through them,” Tubbs said.

The EMA set up the command center in Village Hall, and is using it as a 24/7 source of information and help for residents.

“If somebody comes in and says they’re out of their home, we will find their shelter for them, we’ll make sure they’re fed, we’ll make sure they’re taken care of,” Tubbs said.

Meanwhile, the National Guard is trying to save what’s left of the town.

“Our National Guard that’s here saving our tail, they came and have been sandbagging religiously, and making sure that all of our area is secure,” Tubbs said.

Chaplin (Major) Scott Andrews with the Illinois National Guard is pleased to be helping his state.

“It’s our privilege to serve the folks of the state and take care of the needs that they’re experiencing,” Andrews said.

People from both in and outside of the community are serving support roles as well.

“The food, the majority of the water, the Gatorade has been donated by local businesses either from Cape, Anna, all the way down to Cairo. Here in East Cape we have our Babes they’ve donated food,” Tubbs said.

Most of that food has been fed to the National Guard.

“Well the outpouring of support for our troops has been incredible, it’s overwhelming. As you can see here, they’re having lunch, and there’s enough to feed two or three armies up there no pun intended,” Andrews said.

Jason Tubbs says even folks from surrounding areas have pitched in.

“The other day we had a local farmers wife bring in some Gatorade. They’re the next community up from us and they’re battling the same thing. He’s unable to plant his fields, but he’s helping to sandbag an area there, but yet they’re still assessing our need and helping us here... There’s no city limits right now, everybody’s been helping one another immensely," Tubbs said.