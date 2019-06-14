Trash Blast planned for Saturday

(WSIL) -- You can help the Forest Service make Cedar Lake beautiful.

The Friends of the Shawnee National Forest and the U.S. Forest Service are hosting the Cove Hollow Trash Blast on Saturday, June 15.

Cove Hollow is a popular trail on the west side of Cedar Lake. The purpose of this trail day is to pick up trash and remove graffiti.

Volunteers will be meet at the Cove Hollow Trail Head at 9:30 Saturday morning.

The Forest Service will provide personal protective equipment and graffiti removal supplies. The Forest Service asks volunteers to wear pants and closed-toe shoes or boots, and bring water. Friends of the Shawnee will provide snacks.

If you have a large scout, youth, or other group that would like to attend, reach out to friendsoftheshawnee@gmail.com.