Du Quoin Police investigating vandalism

By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- The city of Du Quoin is dealing with a rash of vandalism. 

Signs, buildings and cars have been spray painted. Other street signs have been stolen.

If you have any information about the vandalism, call the Du Quoin Police Department at (618) 542-2131. 
 

