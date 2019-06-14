West Frankfort man charged with sexual assault

FRANKLIN CO. (WSIL) -- A Franklin County man has been arrested on multiple sexual assault charges.

Holden W. Feazel, 31, of West Frankfort, was taken into custody Tuesday by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Feazel was charged June 6 with three counts of criminal sexual assault, one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. All five counts are said to have happened in May and involve three victims. Two of the victims are listed as minors in court documents.

Feazel is being held in the Franklin County Jail on $500,000 bond.

A preliminary hearing is set for July 3.

